The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,517 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $7,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in The Trade Desk by 73,300.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 273.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,027,000 after purchasing an additional 15,567 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Trade Desk by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in The Trade Desk by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ TTD traded up $14.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $853.84. 15,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,574. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion, a PE ratio of 291.65, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.00 and a fifty-two week high of $972.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $827.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $650.69.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist boosted their price target on The Trade Desk from $450.00 to $730.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on The Trade Desk from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $642.00.
In other The Trade Desk news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $813.17, for a total transaction of $16,263,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,641 shares in the company, valued at $18,410,981.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 48,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $793.54, for a total value of $38,097,061.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,425,315.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,804 shares of company stock worth $115,165,470 over the last ninety days. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
