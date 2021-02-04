The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,517 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $7,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in The Trade Desk by 73,300.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 273.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,027,000 after purchasing an additional 15,567 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Trade Desk by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in The Trade Desk by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TTD traded up $14.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $853.84. 15,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,574. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion, a PE ratio of 291.65, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.00 and a fifty-two week high of $972.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $827.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $650.69.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.82. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The firm had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist boosted their price target on The Trade Desk from $450.00 to $730.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on The Trade Desk from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $642.00.

In other The Trade Desk news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $813.17, for a total transaction of $16,263,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,641 shares in the company, valued at $18,410,981.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 48,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $793.54, for a total value of $38,097,061.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,425,315.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,804 shares of company stock worth $115,165,470 over the last ninety days. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

