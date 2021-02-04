The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Chairman Sells $41,743,050.08 in Stock

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 237,136 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total value of $41,743,050.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $3.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $180.23. 8,274,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,482,852. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $183.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.23.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 15,583 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 124,794 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $22,610,000 after purchasing an additional 9,328 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,615 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 202.0% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

