The Walt Disney (DIS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect The Walt Disney to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:DIS opened at $176.43 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $174.41 and a 200-day moving average of $142.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $183.40.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.23.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total transaction of $84,090,287.76. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,656,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,351,139.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 656,685 shares of company stock worth $112,858,291 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

