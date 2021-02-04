The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited (WI.V) (CVE:WI) Shares Up 6.5%

Shares of The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited (WI.V) (CVE:WI) were up 6.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 43,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 23,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.29, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.23 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45.

The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited (WI.V) (CVE:WI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.67 million during the quarter.

The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive glass service company in Canada. It provides repair and replacement of windshields, side windows, side mirrors, rear windows, and sun roofs; and wholesale of aftermarket glass parts and materials. The company also operates as a specialty retailer, which imports and sells household products through a marketing channel in North America; provides commercial and property insurance services; and produces and distributes butter and ice cream products through grocery retail and food service network in Western Canada, as well as through two distribution facilities in Edmonton and Kelowna.

