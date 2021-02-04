THEKEY (TKY) Trading Up 26.9% This Week

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. THEKEY has a total market capitalization of $1.83 million and approximately $66,989.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, THEKEY has traded up 26.9% against the dollar. One THEKEY token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 36.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00017525 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000599 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005159 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

THEKEY (CRYPTO:TKY) is a token. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 tokens. THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

THEKEY Token Trading

THEKEY can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

