ThoreCoin Price Tops $7,275.69 (THR)

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 4th. One ThoreCoin token can currently be purchased for $7,275.69 or 0.19342494 BTC on exchanges. ThoreCoin has a total market cap of $630.70 million and $32,954.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ThoreCoin has traded up 14% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00053697 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.96 or 0.00148766 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 75.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.08 or 0.00095929 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00063334 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00239021 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00040193 BTC.

ThoreCoin Profile

ThoreCoin launched on February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. The official message board for ThoreCoin is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ThoreCoin is www.thorecoin.com

ThoreCoin Token Trading

ThoreCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThoreCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

