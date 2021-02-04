ThreeFold Reaches Market Cap of $2.15 Million (TFT)

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. ThreeFold has a total market cap of $2.15 million and approximately $9,559.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ThreeFold has traded up 118.4% against the US dollar. One ThreeFold token can currently be purchased for $0.0265 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00053561 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.92 or 0.00153409 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.68 or 0.00090773 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00065334 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.36 or 0.00240853 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00042206 BTC.

About ThreeFold

ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 tokens. ThreeFold’s official website is threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io

ThreeFold Token Trading

