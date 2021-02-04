Thugs Finance 1-Day Volume Tops $5,338.00 (THUGS)

Thugs Finance (CURRENCY:THUGS) traded up 14.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 4th. One Thugs Finance token can currently be bought for about $1.17 or 0.00003166 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Thugs Finance has a market cap of $936,243.96 and $5,338.00 worth of Thugs Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Thugs Finance has traded 71.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Thugs Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002715 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00054008 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.73 or 0.00153918 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00087359 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00065123 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.36 or 0.00242455 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00041886 BTC.

Thugs Finance Token Profile

Thugs Finance’s total supply is 862,876 tokens and its circulating supply is 802,221 tokens. Thugs Finance’s official website is thugs.fi

Thugs Finance Token Trading

Thugs Finance can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thugs Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thugs Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thugs Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thugs Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thugs Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.