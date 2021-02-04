Thunder Bridge Acquisition II (OTCMKTS:THBRU) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THBRU)’s share price dropped 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.02 and last traded at $15.05. Approximately 2,379 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 6,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.21.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.91.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THBRU) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to seek a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. was founded in 2019 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

