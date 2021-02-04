Thunder Token (TT) Price Hits $0.0054

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Thunder Token has a market capitalization of $32.05 million and approximately $37.73 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar. One Thunder Token token can currently be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00012644 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.95 or 0.00763762 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000039 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Thunder Token Profile

Thunder Token (TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,887,903,653 tokens. Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial . Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

Thunder Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thunder Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

