Tiger Royalties and Investments PLC (TIR.L) (LON:TIR) Shares Down 3.6%

Shares of Tiger Royalties and Investments PLC (TIR.L) (LON:TIR) traded down 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.68 ($0.01). 868,619 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 1,672,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.70 ($0.01).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.53 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.35. The company has a market cap of £2.97 million and a PE ratio of -3.38.

Tiger Royalties and Investments PLC (TIR.L) Company Profile (LON:TIR)

Tiger Resource Finance plc is venture capital firm specializing in early stage, incubation and seed-financing. It can also invest in mature companies. It prefers to invest in the minerals, oil and gas, natural resource exploration and development sector, and in the companies have developed or are applying new technologies that are becoming available to the resource sector.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Tiger Royalties and Investments PLC (TIR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiger Royalties and Investments PLC (TIR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.