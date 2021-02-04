Time New Bank Market Capitalization Reaches $9.52 Million (TNB)

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Time New Bank has a total market cap of $9.52 million and $2.74 million worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Time New Bank has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Time New Bank token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00065020 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 45.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $486.79 or 0.01322329 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005862 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00049957 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00043026 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,756.53 or 0.04771535 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00015619 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00020629 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Time New Bank Token Profile

TNB is a token. It launched on October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,634,727,418 tokens. Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Time New Bank’s official website is tnb.fund

Buying and Selling Time New Bank

