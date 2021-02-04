Times Neighborhood (OTCMKTS:TNHDF) Shares Down 83%

Times Neighborhood Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNHDF) shares were down 83% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 1,523 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 3,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average of $1.18.

About Times Neighborhood (OTCMKTS:TNHDF)

Times Neighborhood Holdings Limited provides property management and other relevant services primarily to property developers, property owners and residents, and governmental authorities in the People's Republic of China. The company offers property management services for residential properties non-residential properties.

