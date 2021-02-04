Titan Coin (TTN) Trading 19.7% Lower Over Last Week

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Titan Coin has a market cap of $711,202.11 and $21.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Titan Coin has traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Titan Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00007904 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002729 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006302 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000153 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000039 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000283 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Titan Coin Coin Profile

Titan Coin (TTN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Titan Coin Coin Trading

Titan Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

