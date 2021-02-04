Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Sets New 1-Year High at $23.34

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.34 and last traded at $23.33, with a volume of 2797 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.57.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TITN shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Titan Machinery from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. William Blair raised Titan Machinery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Titan Machinery from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet raised Titan Machinery from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Titan Machinery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.77 and a 200-day moving average of $16.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.04 million, a PE ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $360.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.60 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 1.45%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Titan Machinery news, COO Bryan J. Knutson sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $99,045.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,869.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 53,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $1,079,907.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 609,164 shares in the company, valued at $12,250,288.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 166,340 shares of company stock valued at $3,458,849. Company insiders own 15.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Titan Machinery by 307.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Titan Machinery in the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

