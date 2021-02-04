Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) Trading Down 7%

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA)’s stock price traded down 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.84 and last traded at $3.96. 919,298 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 2,192,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TLSA shares. B. Riley started coverage on Tiziana Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tiziana Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.84. The firm has a market cap of $254.31 million, a P/E ratio of -132.00 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Tiziana Life Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in the third quarter worth $59,000. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Tiziana Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $645,000.

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules and related diagnostics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such GvHD, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; and Milciclib (TZLS-201), which is an orally bioavailable, small molecule inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinases and Src family kinases for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

