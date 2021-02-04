TLG Immobilien AG (TLG.F) (ETR:TLG) Trading Up 3.5%

TLG Immobilien AG (TLG.F) (ETR:TLG) was up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €24.06 ($28.31) and last traded at €23.92 ($28.14). Approximately 50,697 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 144,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at €23.10 ($27.18).

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of TLG Immobilien AG (TLG.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €22.88 and its 200-day moving average price is €19.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.81, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

TLG Immobilien AG operates as a commercial real estate company in Germany. The company is also involved in the letting, management, acquisition, development, disposal, and renting of office, retail, and hotel properties. It operates seven hotels. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

