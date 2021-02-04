TNC Coin (TNC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.26 Million

TNC Coin (CURRENCY:TNC) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 4th. One TNC Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0332 or 0.00000089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TNC Coin has a market cap of $76.67 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of TNC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TNC Coin has traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00053723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.84 or 0.00143665 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 150.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00106913 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00063498 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.84 or 0.00239735 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00040418 BTC.

TNC Coin Profile

TNC Coin launched on December 1st, 2017. TNC Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,310,424,689 tokens. TNC Coin’s official Twitter account is @TrinityProtocol . TNC Coin’s official message board is medium.com/tncitgroup . The official website for TNC Coin is tnccoin.com

TNC Coin Token Trading

