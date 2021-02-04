TNC Coin (TNC) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.39 Million

TNC Coin (CURRENCY:TNC) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 4th. TNC Coin has a market capitalization of $75.04 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of TNC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TNC Coin token can now be bought for $0.0325 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, TNC Coin has traded down 20.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00054972 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.52 or 0.00151950 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00089841 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00065293 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.27 or 0.00240027 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00042278 BTC.

TNC Coin Profile

TNC Coin’s launch date was December 1st, 2017. TNC Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,310,424,689 tokens. TNC Coin’s official website is tnccoin.com . TNC Coin’s official Twitter account is @TrinityProtocol . The official message board for TNC Coin is medium.com/tncitgroup

Buying and Selling TNC Coin

TNC Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TNC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TNC Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TNC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

