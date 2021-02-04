ToaCoin Reaches Market Cap of $3.34 Million (TOA)

ToaCoin (CURRENCY:TOA) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. In the last seven days, ToaCoin has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar. One ToaCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ToaCoin has a total market cap of $3.34 million and approximately $18.00 worth of ToaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,155.66 or 0.99988432 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00024402 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 36% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00040029 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000276 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000222 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About ToaCoin

ToaCoin (CRYPTO:TOA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ToaCoin’s total supply is 9,361,725,054 coins and its circulating supply is 8,994,021,185 coins. ToaCoin’s official Twitter account is @toacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ToaCoin is /r/TOACoin_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ToaCoin is www.toacoin.com

Buying and Selling ToaCoin

ToaCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ToaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ToaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ToaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

