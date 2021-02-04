Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the December 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOKCF opened at $58.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.83. Tokyo Ohka Kogyo has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $58.00.

Get Tokyo Ohka Kogyo alerts:

About Tokyo Ohka Kogyo

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells chemical products and process equipment in Japan and internationally. The company offers optimal photoresists and photolithography relative chemicals; and coating, developing, vacuum UV hardening, and UV curing machines.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyo Ohka Kogyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.