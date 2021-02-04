TON Token Price Tops $0.0128 (TON)

TON Token (CURRENCY:TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 4th. One TON Token token can now be purchased for $0.0128 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TON Token has traded up 7.3% against the dollar. TON Token has a total market cap of $571,709.96 and $55,960.00 worth of TON Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00053622 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.45 or 0.00152079 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00084913 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00064514 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.81 or 0.00241971 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00041179 BTC.

TON Token launched on May 9th, 2020. TON Token’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,827,685 tokens. The official website for TON Token is toncommunity.org . TON Token’s official Twitter account is @CommunityTon

TON Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TON Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TON Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TON Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

