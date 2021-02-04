Topaz Resources (OTCMKTS:TOPZ) Shares Up 41.7%

Shares of Topaz Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOPZ) shot up 41.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. 5,670 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 267% from the average session volume of 1,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.42.

Topaz Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TOPZ)

Topaz Resources, Inc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It focuses on production, acquisition, and developmental drilling opportunities within proven producing areas of north, central, and west Texas. The company was formerly known as Kids Germ Defense Corp. and changed its name to Topaz Resources, Inc in April 2010.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Topaz Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topaz Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.