Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH)’s share price traded down 6.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.61 and last traded at $1.67. 7,333,745 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 12,032,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day moving average is $0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 2.60.

In other news, Director Greg Mccabe purchased 1,630,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.46 per share, for a total transaction of $749,999.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,894,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,593.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Torchlight Energy Resources stock. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,399,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank owned about 1.41% of Torchlight Energy Resources worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

Torchlight Energy Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRCH)

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, it had interests in four oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; Winkler project in Winkler County, Texas; and Hunton wells in partnership with Husky Ventures in central Oklahoma.

