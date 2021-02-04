TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Shares Up 3.9%

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) shares shot up 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.54 and last traded at $7.51. 47,303 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 28,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.23.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded TORM from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.39 and a 200-day moving average of $7.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $557.77 million, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of -363.30.

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $163.70 million for the quarter. TORM had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 18.55%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TORM stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.07% of TORM worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TORM Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRMD)

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and diesel oil. As of March 13, 2020, it operated a fleet of approximately 80 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

