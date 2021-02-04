Tornado Achieves Market Cap of $408,834.51 (TCORE)

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 4th. During the last seven days, Tornado has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Tornado token can now be purchased for about $68.14 or 0.00183116 BTC on popular exchanges. Tornado has a market capitalization of $408,834.51 and $830,215.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tornado alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00055192 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.51 or 0.00151876 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.00 or 0.00088683 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00065298 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.27 or 0.00239899 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00042214 BTC.

About Tornado

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 tokens. Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance . Tornado’s official website is tornado.finance

Buying and Selling Tornado

Tornado can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tornado using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tornado Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tornado and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.