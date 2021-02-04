Tornado Trading Down 14% Over Last Week (TCORE)

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. One Tornado token can now be bought for about $66.23 or 0.00175941 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tornado has a market capitalization of $397,360.58 and $827,059.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tornado has traded down 14% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00054056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.09 or 0.00143706 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 152.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00106394 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00063367 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.80 or 0.00238561 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00040378 BTC.

Tornado Token Profile

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 tokens. Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance . Tornado’s official website is tornado.finance

Buying and Selling Tornado

Tornado can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tornado using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

