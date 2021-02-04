Totally plc (TLY.L) (LON:TLY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $35.00

Shares of Totally plc (TLY.L) (LON:TLY) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 35 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 34.70 ($0.45), with a volume of 777655 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34.25 ($0.45).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Totally plc (TLY.L) in a research note on Monday.

Get Totally plc (TLY.L) alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £63.22 million and a PE ratio of -169.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 24.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 20.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.41.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be paid a GBX 0.25 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Totally plc (TLY.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -500.00%.

About Totally plc (TLY.L) (LON:TLY)

Totally plc, through its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Urgent Care and Other segments. The company offers a range of treatment and advice for musculoskeletal injuries and conditions, such as physiotherapy and podiatry to NHS patients; occupational health and ergonomic services to corporate and private clients.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Totally plc (TLY.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Totally plc (TLY.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.