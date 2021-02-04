Tourist Token (TOTO) 1-Day Volume Tops $26.00

Tourist Token (CURRENCY:TOTO) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 4th. Tourist Token has a market cap of $11,925.36 and approximately $26.00 worth of Tourist Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tourist Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tourist Token has traded 45.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tourist Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00054404 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.81 or 0.00147722 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 92.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00092078 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00063891 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.83 or 0.00242097 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00041027 BTC.

Tourist Token Token Profile

Tourist Token’s total supply is 6,599,974,663 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,433,323,630 tokens. Tourist Token’s official Twitter account is @touristtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tourist Token’s official website is globaltourist.io

Tourist Token Token Trading

Tourist Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tourist Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tourist Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tourist Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tourist Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tourist Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.