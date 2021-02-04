TR European Growth Trust (TRG.L) (LON:TRG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,290.00

TR European Growth Trust (TRG.L) (LON:TRG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,290 ($16.85) and last traded at GBX 1,283.60 ($16.77), with a volume of 50641 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,280 ($16.72).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,274.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,077.09. The stock has a market cap of £643.19 million and a P/E ratio of 5.79.

TR European Growth Trust (TRG.L) Company Profile (LON:TRG)

TR European Growth Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth by investing predominantly in smaller and medium sized companies in Europe. The Company maintains a diversified portfolio. The Company invests 7% of its total assets.

Recommended Story: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for TR European Growth Trust (TRG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TR European Growth Trust (TRG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.