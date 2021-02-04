Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV)

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 744 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,304% compared to the typical daily volume of 53 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enlivex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

ENLV stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.81. 5,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,394. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.62 and its 200 day moving average is $8.69. Enlivex Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.59 and a twelve month high of $16.94. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $199.40 million, a P/E ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 1.14.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.08% of Enlivex Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 2.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enlivex Therapeutics Company Profile

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in developing allogeneic drugs for immune system rebalancing. Its product candidate is Allocetra, an immunotherapy candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with severe sepsis; that is in investigator-initiated Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in severe and critical conditions; and which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the prevention of Graft Versus Host Disease in allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplants (HSCT) patients.

