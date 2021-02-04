Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN)

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 1,830 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 863% compared to the typical volume of 190 put options.

In related news, Director Mark A. Wegleitner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,574. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hooshmand Kambiz sold 42,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total value of $316,795.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 117,787 shares in the company, valued at $879,868.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 424,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,735,281 over the last 90 days. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Infinera by 4.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 41,365 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Infinera by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Infinera by 7.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Infinera by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Infinera by 3.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 142,355 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. B. Riley cut Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.38.

Shares of INFN stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.55. 19,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,174,112. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.13 and its 200-day moving average is $7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.28. Infinera has a 52 week low of $3.68 and a 52 week high of $11.51.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $340.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.91 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Infinera will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series of modular and sled-based platforms to support a variety of transport network applications; 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; FlexILS open line system platform that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and 7090 and 7100 series packet transport platforms.

