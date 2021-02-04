Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN)

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 1,186 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 864% compared to the typical daily volume of 123 put options.

In other Titan Machinery news, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 94,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total value of $1,985,108.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 512,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,765,015.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Bryan J. Knutson sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $99,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,869.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,340 shares of company stock worth $3,458,849. 15.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TITN. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Titan Machinery by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 177,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 66,730 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Titan Machinery during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,035,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Titan Machinery by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 315,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 51,943 shares during the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in Titan Machinery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $680,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Titan Machinery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $627,000. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TITN. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Titan Machinery from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Titan Machinery has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

Titan Machinery stock opened at $22.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $509.09 million, a PE ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 1.92. Titan Machinery has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $23.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $360.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.60 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 6.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Titan Machinery will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

