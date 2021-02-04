Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 7,183 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 906% compared to the average volume of 714 call options.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 6,126,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $209,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,861 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,929,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $202,800,000 after buying an additional 1,014,969 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,410,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $116,629,000 after buying an additional 557,968 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 9,903,347 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $338,695,000 after buying an additional 437,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 4,398,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $186,656,000 after buying an additional 416,010 shares in the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Argus cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Magellan Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.21.

NYSE:MMP traded down $1.68 on Thursday, hitting $40.70. 10,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,485,391. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $62.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.42. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.08.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. The company had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.10%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.34%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

