Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL)

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 5,184 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 8,995% compared to the typical volume of 57 put options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 2,814.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,909 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in SunOpta in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SunOpta alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STKL. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

STKL stock opened at $16.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.49. SunOpta has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $16.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.00 and a beta of 2.02.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers; and sources and produces organic and non-genetically modified (non-GMO) ingredients for food industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Ingredients, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Recommended Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.