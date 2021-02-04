Traders Purchase Large Volume of Everi Call Options (NYSE:EVRI)

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 7,047 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,026% compared to the average daily volume of 626 call options.

In other news, EVP David Lucchese sold 62,500 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $694,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,755.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Darren Simmons sold 7,500 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total value of $97,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,220.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 158,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,952,413. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVRI. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in Everi by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 46,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Everi by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,357 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. HGI Capital Management LLC increased its position in Everi by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 21,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Everi in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Everi by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Everi from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Everi in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Everi from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Everi from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of EVRI traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.52. 6,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,866,692. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.92. Everi has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $14.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 3.08.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.17. Everi had a negative return on equity of 474.12% and a negative net margin of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $112.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Everi will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino, interactive, and gaming industries in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

