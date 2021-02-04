Trafalgar Property Group plc (TRAF.L) (LON:TRAF) Stock Price Up 15.2%

Trafalgar Property Group plc (TRAF.L) (LON:TRAF) traded up 15.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.33 ($0.02). 4,996,202 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the average session volume of 2,573,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.15 ($0.02).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.30. The company has a market cap of £1.89 million and a PE ratio of -2.21.

In related news, insider Paul A. Treadaway bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($13,065.06).

Trafalgar Property Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in home building and property development businesses in the United Kingdom. The company undertakes residential property and assisted living projects. It is also involved in renting of residential property. The company was formerly known as Trafalgar New Homes Plc and changed its name to Trafalgar Property Group plc in March 2018.

