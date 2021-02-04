Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) had its target price lifted by analysts at Roth Capital from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.43% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Transcat from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (up from $41.00) on shares of Transcat in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of Transcat in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TRNS opened at $40.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.13. The company has a market cap of $302.98 million, a P/E ratio of 44.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.70. Transcat has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $41.40.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Transcat had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 4.01%. Sell-side analysts expect that Transcat will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $71,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,046,743.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 9,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $284,094.16. Insiders have sold 20,416 shares of company stock worth $686,994 in the last ninety days. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Transcat in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Transcat by 157.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Transcat by 236.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in Transcat in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Transcat by 27.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

