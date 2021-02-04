Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Price Target Raised to $49.00

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $36.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TRNS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Transcat in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Transcat in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Get Transcat alerts:

Shares of TRNS opened at $40.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.98 million, a P/E ratio of 44.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.70. Transcat has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $41.40.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Transcat had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 4.01%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Transcat will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $71,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,046,743.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $36,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,187 shares in the company, valued at $5,919,825.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,416 shares of company stock worth $686,994. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRNS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Transcat by 157.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Transcat by 27.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Transcat during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transcat during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 25.3% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares during the period. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

Featured Story: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.