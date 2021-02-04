Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $48.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $42.00. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.79% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Transcat from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

NASDAQ:TRNS opened at $40.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $302.98 million, a P/E ratio of 44.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.20. Transcat has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $41.40.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Transcat had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 10.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Transcat will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 9,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $284,094.16. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,919,825.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,416 shares of company stock valued at $686,994. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Transcat by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Transcat by 7.5% during the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 28,045 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC increased its stake in Transcat by 37.4% during the third quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC now owns 11,389 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Transcat in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Transcat by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 275,691 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,078,000 after acquiring an additional 57,415 shares during the period. 70.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

