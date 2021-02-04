TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) EVP Timothy J. Martin Sells 5,000 Shares

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 5,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total value of $458,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,106.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of TransUnion stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 613,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,192. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.85. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $52.50 and a 12-month high of $102.80. The company has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 55.11, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist cut their price objective on TransUnion from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on TransUnion in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. TransUnion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 183.0% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,750,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 234.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 834,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,175,000 after acquiring an additional 584,364 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 6,185.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 420,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,349,000 after buying an additional 413,481 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 41.6% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,208,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,664,000 after buying an additional 355,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 267.8% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 379,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,918,000 after buying an additional 276,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as decisioning services for businesses.

