TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 301,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 77,390 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned about 0.16% of TransUnion worth $29,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 588.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,729,000 after buying an additional 92,434 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in TransUnion by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 22,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 8,342 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in TransUnion by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 315,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,286,000 after acquiring an additional 24,536 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TransUnion by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 131,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,016,000 after purchasing an additional 49,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

TRU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. TransUnion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

In related news, insider David M. Neenan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $2,820,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director George M. Awad sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $487,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,020 shares of company stock worth $7,321,037. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRU traded up $1.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $93.35. 6,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,158,879. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $52.50 and a twelve month high of $102.80. The stock has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 55.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as decisioning services for businesses.

