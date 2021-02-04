Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $2.79 Per Share

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Travere Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.79 for the year.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.15. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.27% and a negative net margin of 40.24%. The business had revenue of $51.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.03 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TVTX. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTX traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.77. 3,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,695. The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Travere Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $33.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.14. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. Its products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

