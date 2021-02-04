TreeHouse Foods (THS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect TreeHouse Foods to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:THS opened at $40.78 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.35. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -407.80, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.69. TreeHouse Foods has a fifty-two week low of $33.50 and a fifty-two week high of $53.98.

THS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TreeHouse Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TreeHouse Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, Director Frank Joseph Oconnell sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total value of $117,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,086. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Dale Smith purchased 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.74 per share, with a total value of $95,524.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,704. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,968 shares of company stock valued at $883,576. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage manufacturer in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, and Meal Solutions segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, French toasts, bars, and ready-to-eat cereals.

