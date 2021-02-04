(TREK.V) (CVE:TREK) Shares Up 7.7%

(TREK.V) (CVE:TREK) shot up 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.98 and last traded at C$0.98. 709,889 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 275% from the average session volume of 189,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.91.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.98.

(TREK.V) Company Profile (CVE:TREK)

Trek Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily holds 100% interests in the Aurizona gold project covering approximately 241,400 hectares located in Brazil; and the Warintza copper-molybdenum exploration property with eight metallic mineral concessions covering 26,777 hectares located in Ecuador, as well as 75% interests in the Koricancha gold and silver milling operation located in Peru.

