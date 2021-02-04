Tremor International Ltd (TRMR.L) (LON:TRMR) Sets New 12-Month High at $562.72

Tremor International Ltd (TRMR.L) (LON:TRMR) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 562.72 ($7.35) and last traded at GBX 550 ($7.19), with a volume of 319893 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 534 ($6.98).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 428.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 251.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £729.23 million and a PE ratio of -48.55.

In other news, insider Yaniv Carmi sold 61,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.53), for a total transaction of £306,585 ($400,555.27). Also, insider Ofer Druker sold 199,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 362 ($4.73), for a total value of £723,218.08 ($944,889.05). Insiders have sold a total of 961,101 shares of company stock worth $333,980,308 over the last three months.

Tremor International Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing services. The company operates through three divisions: Tremor Video, RhythmOne, and Unruly. The Tremor Video division offers video advertising services. The RhythmOne division provides multiscreen advertising services. The Unruly division operates a video marketplace with approximately 2,000 direct integrations with publishers.

