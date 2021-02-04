Trend Aggregation Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TAAG) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Trend Aggregation Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TAAG) shares dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.39 and last traded at $27.45. Approximately 1,464 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 4,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.50.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.77.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Trend Aggregation Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trend Aggregation Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.