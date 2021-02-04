Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $30.74

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.74 and last traded at $30.74, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.51.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.68.

Get Tri-Continental alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 87,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co boosted its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 38,359 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,179 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 146,046 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 20,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 489,674 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

Featured Article: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Tri-Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri-Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.