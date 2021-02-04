Trias (TRY) Price Up 55.3% This Week

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One Trias coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Trias has a total market capitalization of $1.75 million and $165,127.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Trias has traded up 55.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00064943 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 50.1% against the dollar and now trades at $496.62 or 0.01320257 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00055195 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005819 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00042697 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,008.09 or 0.05338527 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00015840 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00020490 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Trias Profile

Trias (TRY) is a coin. Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. Trias’ official website is www.trias.one . Trias’ official message board is medium.com/@Triaslab . The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

Trias Coin Trading

Trias can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges.

