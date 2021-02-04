Tribal Group plc (TRB.L) (LON:TRB) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $69.36

Tribal Group plc (TRB.L) (LON:TRB) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $69.36 and traded as high as $90.25. Tribal Group plc (TRB.L) shares last traded at $89.75, with a volume of 84,758 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £184.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 86.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 69.36.

Tribal Group plc (TRB.L) Company Profile (LON:TRB)

Tribal Group plc provides education related systems and solutions, and educational consultancy services in the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Student Management Systems (SMS), i-graduate, and Quality Assurance Solutions (QAS).

